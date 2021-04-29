IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

