IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,299,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.