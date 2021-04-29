IBM Retirement Fund Sells 806 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hess by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $5,949,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.44. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

