IBM Retirement Fund Sells 855 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

