ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.13. 604,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,828. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

