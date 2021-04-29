ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.10.

ICLR opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.53. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $145.11 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

