Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,857 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -275.03 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

