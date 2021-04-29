Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

KRNT opened at $102.40 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.