Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

