Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

