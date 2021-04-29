Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $287.14 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

