Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

