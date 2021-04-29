Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

