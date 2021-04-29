Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

