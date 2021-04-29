Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $234.00 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 185.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

