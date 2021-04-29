Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.92. The company has a market capitalization of $640.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

