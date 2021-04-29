IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Shares of IDA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,409. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.