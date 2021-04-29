Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

ITW traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.37. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

