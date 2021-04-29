Independent Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.52 ($17.08).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.67 ($16.08) on Monday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

