Indexed Finance Price Tops $9.10 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.10 or 0.00016892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $269,967.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.21 or 0.01125465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.49 or 1.00288916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.