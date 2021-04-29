Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Informa has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

