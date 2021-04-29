Injective Protocol Price Reaches $23.66 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $403.61 million and $218.17 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00044212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

