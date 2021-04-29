InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.69

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 13871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $10,231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $6,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

