Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. 7,568 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

