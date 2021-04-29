Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

INOV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

