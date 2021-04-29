InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 14,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of IPOOF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.