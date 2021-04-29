Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,350.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

Pan Orient Energy stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

