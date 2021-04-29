Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 33,027 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $9,483,092.28.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

