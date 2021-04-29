Insider Selling: EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Sells $18,613.60 in Stock

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $18,613.60.

EACO stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. EACO Co. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

