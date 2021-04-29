Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 58,185 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 58,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $178,046.10.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

