Insider Selling: Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells $45,500.00 in Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,641.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44.

NYSE:MDLY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

