Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,176,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,353.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MRNA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

