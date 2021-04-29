Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 10,704 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $593,215.68.

MORF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,550. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morphic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

