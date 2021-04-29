Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,324,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,891,780.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total value of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.