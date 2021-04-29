Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells 15,063 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

