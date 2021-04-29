Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $38,770.20 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

REAL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

