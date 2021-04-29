Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $982,277.20 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

