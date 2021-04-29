Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.520-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

NYSE ITGR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,257. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

