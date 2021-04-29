Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

IART traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.