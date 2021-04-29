International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. 2,663,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.