International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in April

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IZCFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. International Zeolite has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.