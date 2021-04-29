Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

