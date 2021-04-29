Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

