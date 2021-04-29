Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

