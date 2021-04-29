Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

