Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

