Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Position Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

