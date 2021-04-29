Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.38. 10,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,302,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $469,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.