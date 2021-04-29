Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

