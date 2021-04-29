Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 27,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,911. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

